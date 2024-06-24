Music Industry Night Open Jam

media release: COPA (Community Organizations Promoting the Arts) Music Industry Night. Please join us on Monday, June 24 from 7 to 10 pm. The public is invited to attend. We will have the COPA house band and The Shruggers as the featured band. Musicians are invited to attend and perform together following the house band. COPA currently is not serving food or beverages. Please bring your own snacks and beverages of your choice.