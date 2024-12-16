media release: Please join us at COPA (Community Organizations Promoting the Arts) for Music Industry Night on Monday, December 16, as we welcome Mo Onions to the stage as our featured band. The COPA house band will perform from 7 to 7:30 and then we will invite members from the audience to participate in an open jam. Mo Onions will be performing a set of music honoring the late, great Otis Redding. This eight piece soul, Funk band has its roots in soul, gospel, R&B, rock and funk, and promises to be an evening of outstanding entertainment. COPA is a community organization promoting the arts in the Madison area, and is located at 2841 Index Rd. in Fitchburg. Parking is free. Please bring your favorite beverages and snacks and enjoy the show.