media release: Please join us for Music Industry Night at COPA on December 2nd for this free show, as The Ghost Particles (featuring WAMI nominated singer song writer Phil Davies),will be our featured artist. Musicians, bring your instrument and join the house band. Invite your friends and bring your own beverages. COPA is located at 2841 index rd in Fitchburg and parking is free.

Donations accepted

