Music Industry Night
COPA, Fitchburg 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Please join us at COPA (Community Organizations Promoting the Arts) for Music Industry Night featuring Cliff Frederiksen, Larry Stout, Rand Moore & John Widdicombe. COPA is a community organization promoting the arts in the Madison area, and is located at 2841 Index Rd. in Fitchburg. Parking is free. Please bring your favorite beverages and snacks and enjoy the show.
Info
COPA, Fitchburg 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713
Arts Notices, Music