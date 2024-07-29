media release: We are thrilled to announce the next Music Industry Night at COPA (Community Organizations Supporting the Arts) located at 2841 Index road, Fitchburg. on Monday, July 29, from 7 to 10 pm. This event promises an evening of vibrant performances, community connection, and artistic celebration.

COPA does not serve food or drinks and we encourage everyone to bring their favorite food and beverages to share, adding to the communal spirit of the event. It's a perfect opportunity to meet fellow music enthusiasts, network with industry professionals, and enjoy a relaxed, friendly environment. COPA is conveniently located just two blocks off the Beltline in Fitchburg, and parking is free, making it easily accessible for everyone. Please mark your calendars for this very special evening of music, community, and fun.

Donations will be accepted during the event to support COPA's mission of fostering and promoting the arts within our community. Your generosity helps us continue to provide a platform for artists and musicians to thrive.

Don't miss out on this fantastic event! Join us at COPA on Monday July 29 for an evening that promises great music, wonderful company, and the chance to support a great cause. We look forward to seeing you there!