× Expand courtesy Lakewaves Trio Lakewaves Trio on stage. Lakewaves Trio

media release: Featured band on June 16 is Lakewaves Trio.

Calling all musicians and music lovers! Join us for Music Industry Night at COPA (Community Organizations Promoting the Arts)—a night dedicated to celebrating local talent and building connections in the Madison music scene. Happening every other Monday, from 7–10 PM at 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg. The COPA House Band kicks things off at 7 PM, followed by an open jam, where musicians from the audience are invited to join in and then a performance by a featured artists. The spring schedule is as follows: March 24, April 7, April 21, May 5, May 19.

What to Expect:

Featured Local Bands

Live House Band & Open Jam

Free Parking

$10 Suggested Donation

Seating is limited—arrive early to grab a spot! Whether you’re a performer or a fan, Music Industry Night is the perfect place to connect, collaborate, and enjoy live music in a welcoming community space.

For more info, visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ groups/2159919991029462

COPA Events: https://copamadison. org/facility/events/