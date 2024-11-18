× Expand salsouldelmad.wixsite.com A big band on stage. Orquesta SalSoul del Mad

media release: Copa (community organizations promoting the arts) is pleased to announce the featured band for music industry night on November 18th. Please join us for a night of Latin jazz with Sal/Soul de Mad, a 15 piece Latin jazz orchestra. Copa is located at 2841 index Rd. in Fitchburg. Bring your dancing shoes and your favorite beverages. The show starts at 7:00 PM. The show is free and a $10 donation is recommended.

Following the featured performances, we invite musicians to take the stage and share their talents. Whether you're an experienced performer or a passionate hobbyist, this is your chance to shine. The general public is also warmly invited to attend, enjoy the music, and immerse themselves in the creative atmosphere.

Bring your own food

Bring your own drink

Bring your own instrument, or use what's available

Donations accepted