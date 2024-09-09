× Expand Bob LaFollette A jam at a Music Industry Night event. A jam at a Music Industry Night event.

media release: We are thrilled to announce the next Music Industry Night at COPA (Community Organizations Supporting the Arts) every other week, 7 to 10PM. This event promises an evening of vibrant performances, community connection, and artistic celebration.

The featured performance for Sept 9 is Golden Joining.

Following the featured performances, we invite musicians to take the stage and share their talents. Whether you're an experienced performer or a passionate hobbyist, this is your chance to shine. The general public is also warmly invited to attend, enjoy the music, and immerse themselves in the creative atmosphere.

Bring your own food

Bring your own drink

Bring your own instrument, or use what's available

Donations accepted