Music & Lyrics: Holiday Colors

press release: Music & Lyrics III: Holiday Colors will be held on December 8th at 6:30 pm at the Kendra Scott store in the Hilldale mall! The event is free to all, but guests are asked to RSVP at this web address: https://musicandlyricsiii. splashthat.com/

Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM, Kendra Scott (Hilldale) 470 N. MIDVALE AVE, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

Featuring:

Cynthia Marie began her comedy career in Philadelphia before she burst onto the Madison, WI comedy scene as a stand-up comedian and show producer. Her comedy explores her heritage, identity, and her many tactics for avoiding humans so she can spend most of the party playing with your dog.

A Town Called Endeavor: Sisters by blood and in song, Kenzie and Delaney Trezise have been playing music together since they were children. They are relatively new to the Madison music scene, but are no strangers to bringing their harmony-filled, singer-songwriter style tunes to the stage after many years with a full band.

Facebook Event:https://www.facebook.com/ events/1038205046521902/