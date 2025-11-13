The Music Man Kids

6 pm on 11/13-14 and noon & 4 pm, 11/15.

media release: Based on Meredith Willson's six-time-Tony-Award-winning musical comedy, The Music Man. Master showman Harold Hill is in town and he’s got “seventy-six trombones” in tow. Can upright, uptight Marian, the town librarian, resist his powerful allure? The story follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band he vows to organize. The catch? He doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, whose belief in Harold’s power just might help him succeed in the end in spite of himself.

Music Man Kids is a family friendly production and is approximately 30 minutes in length. It features a cast of 2nd-5th graders.