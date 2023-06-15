media release: The Friends of the Middleton Performing Arts Center and Dementia Friendly Middleton are excited to bring the Larry Busch Big Band back to the Middleton Performing Arts Center on Thursday, June 15, 2023 for the Music & Memory Matinee in recognition of Brain Health Month. The hour-long concert (1:30-2:30) will provide a walk down memory lane, featuring big band favorites in a dementia friendly environment.

Living with dementia can be socially isolating for persons experiencing cognitive impairment as well as care partners. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, many older adults were unable to maintain their usual social connections and levels of activity, resulting in higher rates of social isolation and loneliness. Research is showing that these factors affect cognitive function and place individuals at higher risk for dementia, especially for Alzheimer's disease. The decrease in social activity and loneliness also contributes to declines in the ability to perform everyday tasks in maintaining a household, including cooking, paying bills, grocery shopping and driving. Reengaging in social activities, such as spending time with friends, going to senior centers and participating in recreational activities are important to boost brain health and retain independence.” notes Ellen Taylor, Dementia Care Specialist, Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dane County

Music has a special power to reach our memories and affect our moods. On June 15th, the Larry Busch Big Band will play from their repertoire of songs, which ranges from big band, early folk to the rock eras and is usually guaranteed to elicit toe tapping and humming. “In my work with persons who have dementia I see the benefits daily that music can provide by assisting with orientation, decreasing feelings of anxiety or agitation, and overall elevating mood. The use of music in this context can play an important part in maintaining quality of life for individuals with dementia.” Ingrid Gruett, MMT, MT-BC (Master of Music Therapy, Music Therapist - Board Certified, Owner of Middleton Music Therapy Services, LLC).

“The Friends of the Middleton PAC are really trailblazers in providing this dementia friendly music event in Dane County, and even the state,” according to Stacy Austin-Li of Dementia Friendly Middleton. “One in 5 households includes a person living with dementia or a care partner and we are excited to co-sponsor this special free event for individuals living with dementia and their care partners on Thursday, June 15, 2023, (1:30 – 2:30 pm).” Seating is general admission; only groups of 4 and larger need to reserve seating.

Blocks of free tickets for this Music & Memory Matinee should be reserved by Thursday, June 1, 2023 to seats together. RSVP to friendspac@hotmail.com or (608) 886-3103 with the following information: Contact name, Organization name, Phone number & email, and number of tickets (indicating how many need accessible seating).

About Dementia Friendly Middleton: Dementia Friendly Middleton is a local organization dedicated to creating supportive communities for individuals affected by dementia. Through various initiatives and events, they aim to raise awareness, provide education, and promote inclusivity and understanding.

About Friends of the Performing Arts Center: Friends of the Performing Arts Center is a non-profit organization committed to supporting and enhancing the arts in the Middleton community. They strive to bring exceptional cultural experiences to the public by hosting a diverse range of events, concerts, and performances throughout the year.