Music of Paraguay from the Inside/Mba’epu Paraguai mbytete guive
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays 12:30pm-1:30PM - 206 Ingraham Hall.
Featuring Pedro Oviedo, graduate student and conductor of the All-University String Orchestra at the UW-Madison.
A light lunch and beverages will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
