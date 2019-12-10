Music of Paraguay from the Inside/Mba’epu Paraguai mbytete guive

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays 12:30pm-1:30PM - 206 Ingraham Hall.

Featuring Pedro Oviedo, graduate student and conductor of the All-University String Orchestra at the UW-Madison.

A light lunch and beverages will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.