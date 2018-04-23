Music of the 1960s: Context & Characters

press release: The British Invasion in music in the 1960s was a cultural phenomenon that seemed to encompass significant changes in national politics, globalization, and youth culture. During a time of vast social and political change, what were the specific ingredients to cause such a hysteria for The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, and other groups? Beginning with the British Invasion in the early 60s, a historical “progression” pointed towards psychedelic rock in the latter half of the decade. Were the two styles related, or can they simply be understood as a diversion from the political and social traumas of the time? With ample musical examples, Kyle Johnson will delve into the context of this rise of commercial music in American history. This program is presented by University of Wisconsin Musical Arts PhD candidate, Kyle Johnson.