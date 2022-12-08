Music Recovery Framework Release Party

media release: Greater Madison Music City Will Release Music Recovery framework on December 8, 2022

Greater Madison Music City (GMMC) will host a happy hour and meetup at Café Coda on Thursday, December 8 from 4:30-6:30pm. A brief presentation will take place, releasing the results of two years of work the core GMMC planning team has completed in partnership with global music city experts Sound Diplomacy. This report gives an overview of economic impact and a regulatory assessment of our music scene. It concludes with recommendations to build inclusively, create jobs, and drive sustainable tourism across all communities and demographics in the Greater Madison Area.

Over the past year, four workgroups have been discussing the areas of Economic Impact, Artist Relations and Equity, Business Connections and Partnerships, and Tourism to describe the current local context and set goals for building our music city. Workgroup members represent diverse stakeholders across Dane County with expertise and/or experience in each of these focus areas. You can meet members of the core GMMC planning team and workgroup members at the event.

Karen Reece, GMMC co-lead said, “This is an important next step in developing a strong, profitable, and equitable music city. The next step is to ask community members - consumers of music- and city staff for help in developing plans to implement these recommendations in a way that makes sense for our city."

City of Madison Arts Program Administrator Karin Wolf said, “This report represents another important milestone for the Greater Madison Music City project. I look forward to working with our community partners and City colleagues as we explore which recommendations are feasible for us to implement.

The event will encourage networking with music provided by Economic Impact workgroup member DJ M White. The presentation will be livestreamed to Facebook and archived.

Café Coda is located at 1224 Williamson Street in Madison. This event is made possible with support from the Madison Arts Commission. Copies of the report will be available at the event.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/3470331769862509

https://www.instagram.com/ourgmmc/

https://ourgmmc.org

https://www.sounddiplomacy.com/