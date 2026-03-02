Music Theatre of Madison Sneak Peek
to
Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join us as Music Theatre of Madison presents a preview of their upcoming reading of "Miss Door County" by Madison native Nathan Fosbinder. $1.00 of each tap beer sale will be donated to MTM. Also enjoy a super special secret guest and partake in musical theater open mic (please bring your music). Under 21 OK with parent/guardian - alcohol sales only 21+.
Info
Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music