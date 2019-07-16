press release: The Bozho presents You Oughta Know Music Trivia

2000's Indie Alt-Rock Edition

Sign up: 6:30pm. Trivia: 7:00pm.

Welcome to our new monthly You Oughta Know Music Trivia night! We know there’s a lot of trivia options around town, but there is only one that is all about the music. You Oughta Know is hosted by music junky Paul Guse from Merchant’s “Smarter Than You Trivia” series. While Paul’s deepest musical knowledge is 90s alternative rock, he is a true music junky who will test your wits with four rounds of trivia, featuring a different theme each month. Paul even sings and plays the guitar in the bonus round to make himself feel better about never becoming Chris Cornell. Paul will never play Steely Dan because he hates them. You could also win his car. New prizes each month and while it’s nice out, we’ll trivia on the patio with pitchers of beer!

For this months edition, we’ll focus on 2000s indie alt-rock. So get studying and get ready for questions in the musical realm of bands like Strokes, LCD Soundsytem, White Stripes, Death Cab, Arcade Fire and more!