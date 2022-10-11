Musica Universalis: Understanding the Small and Large Scale Motions Underlying the Universe

press release: UW Space Place lecture

UW Space Place lecture by Jonathan Rebelsky, UW-Madison Chemistry Dept.

.Since the ancient Greeks, scientists and philosophers have drawn connections between oscillations, whether in the different orbital periods of planets, or in the notes of a scale. Today, that same mathematics underlies fields as diverse as tuning theory in music and quantum mechanics. In this talk, Jonathan will briefly explain what harmony means, how astronomers ancient and modern use it to explain motions of objects, how other sciences use harmony, and how tuning theory in music is built off of that same mathematical principle.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later.