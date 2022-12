Musical Memories Mobile DJs

media release: Ring in the Noon Year with us on Sunday, December 31st, 2022

Urban Air Adventure Parkm 7309 West Towne Way, Madison, WI 53719

DJ from 10 am - 1 pm

Balloon Drop at Noon

FREE Party Favors

Fun Activities planned include dance competitions, hula hoops, limbo

Admission cost depends on the level of attractions you want to enjoy. Ticket prices start at $22.99 - $32.99 for endless, all-day play!