Musical Mindset & Madleen Alsabbah

media release: Join us at the stunning Cave of the Mounds for an unforgettable evening of nature-inspired soundscapes and tranquility. Immerse yourself in the resonant tones of native flutes, the deep vibrational hum of the didgeridoo, the rhythmic beats of drums, and more, all performed live in the cave’s natural acoustic setting.

Musical Mindset is a multi-talented musician and sound healer who combines the power of live looping with a diverse range of instruments and genres. Based in Chicago and with a background rooted in Greek culture, Paul began his musical journey at a young age, mastering the darbuka and incorporating the sounds of his upbringing into his unique compositions. From native flute to jaw harp, harmonica, didgeridoo, and his own vocals, Paul creates an immersive sound healing experience tailored to each individual.

Madleen Alsabbah, a yoga instructor, musician, and ceremony facilitator with a deep passion for fostering connection, brings her experience in yoga and community events to the Madison area. Madleen has a background in facilitating ceremonies and events designed to promote inner peace, emotional healing, and spiritual connection. She will accompany Musical Mindset with the rhythmic beats of percussion and shamanic instruments, enhancing the immersive soundscape with grounding vibrations.

Together, Paul and Madleen serve the community as a couple, offering unique sound healing and wellness experiences that harmonize music and mindfulness.

Shows at 4:30 & 6:30 pm. $39.99.

Location