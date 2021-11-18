press release: LunART and the Mead Witter School Music collaborate for the first time to present the Musician Health Symposium on Thursday, November 18, and Sunday, November 21. This two day event will feature exceptional guest speakers, panelists, and workshops.

In honor of the National Injury Prevention Day, the symposium will kick off with a virtual interview featuring guest speakers Natalie Weiss, Nicole Newman, and Ana Tinder on their experience with music-related injuries. The interview will be premiered on Thursday, November 18 at 7pm on the LunART website, Facebook, and YouTube page.

On Sunday, guests are invited to the Hamel Music Center (740 University Ave, Madison) at 11:30 am to observe Professor Uri Vardi’s (Your Body is Your Strad, founder) workshop on The Feldenkrais Method, and a yoga workshop by Nicole Newman (Juilliard Extension; Yoga for the Arts, founder). The symposium will also include a panel discussion featuring Professor Uri Vardi (cellist), Professor Jess Johnson (pianist) and Dr. Linda DiRaimondo (psychiatrist and aerial artist) as panelists, and Ana Tinder (violinist) as moderator.

The Musician Health Symposium is produced in partnership with the Mead Witter School of Music and Microtone Media. The events are non ticketed and open to the public. If attending in person, please review the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s COVID-19 policy. For the health and safety of the community, masks are required.

LunART, Inc. is a nonprofit organization with the mission of supporting, inspiring, promoting, and celebrating women’s creativity in the arts. For more details about the artists, events, and programs, please visit lunartfestival.org.