Mussels and Metals

media release: Want to find out why native mussels are so important for Wisconsin's waterways? Or why artist Lillian Luft uses these creatures in her metalwork and art exhibition, Deliberate Acts? Hear from expert conservation biologist Lisie Kitchel and metalsmith Lillian Luft in this engaging talk aimed at un-clamming the mysteries of Mussels & Metals.

The program will start promptly at 6 pm at the James Watrous Gallery and include time to view the exhibition and ask questions of the speakers. Light refreshments served.

Limited seating is available; advance registration is encouraged. This event is free, and your give-what-you-can donation helps the gallery to continue to support artists and sponsor events. If you are in a position to give, we suggest a $5 to $15 donation.