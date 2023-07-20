media release: France, Germany, Turkey | 2015 | DCP | 97 min. | Turkish with English subtitles

Director: Deniz Gamze Ergüven

Cast: Günes Sensoy, Doga Zeynep Doguslu, Tugba Sunguroglu

In rural Turkey, five free-spirited sisters are locked away by their ultra-conservative guardians after being caught cavorting with the local boys. Forbidden to leave their home, their only way back out into the world is through arranged marriage... or escape. A coming of age tale as pointed as it is perceptive, Director Ergüven’s captivating and astonishingly assured feature debut, which she co-wrote with Alice Winocur, received an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. Presented with the support of UW-Madison’s Middle Eastern and Mediterranean Language Institute (MEDLI) summer program June 19-August 11 and Institute for Regional and International Studies National Resource Center (IRIS NRC).

