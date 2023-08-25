media release: Auricle, the experimental sound and music series, welcomes improvisational trio Mute Duo on Friday, August 25 at 7:00pm. Free admission, donations welcomed. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Chicago's Mute Duo is Skyler Rowe (drums/percussion) and Sam Wagster (pedal steel). Building on simple, composed melodies, Mute Duo explores an ambient atmosphere ranging from sparse chimes to pummeling drone with a free, rhythmic fluidity. In 2017, they released their debut album, initiating an on-going collaboration with artist Dmitry Samarov. In 2018, they opened for Ryley Walker on a three week tour that took them to Canada, down the east coast and through the southeast. Their second LP, ‘Lapse in Passage,’ was released by American Dreams Records in 2020, followed by ‘Migrant Flocks’ which came out this spring. The duo frequently plays with special guests and recently released a tape featuring a live collaboration (with Mathew Lux, Andrew Scott Young, and Chelsea Bridge) on Astral Editions.