Mutual Aid Network Party

media release: S at. April 22 4:30 pm Cafe CODA (1224 Williamson St.) Mutual Aid Network (MAN) Party! Celebrate spring and enjoy each other's company at lovely Cafe CODA. We'll also be signing people up for our Everywhere Gardens project, care team interest, and anything else you want to do in the Mutual Aid Network. Preceded at 3:00 pm by the Human Show, with an interview of Barbara and Echnaton Vedder, and Micah Vedder as musical guest. Plus, bonus music by Johan Petty w/ Elliot of Earthlings. More info, visit: https://madisonman.coop/mass- contact/archive/53