Mutual Aid Workspace Open House

press release: Sunday! Coffee, Beer, Fun, Work

Join us at the Mutual Aid Workspace at the Social Justice Center, 1202 Williamson

Sunday, October 28:

From 11-12 we'll host a very low-key open house, serve you coffee and pastries, let you know what we're planning at the Mutual Aid Workspace (the MAW) cooperative co-working and learning center at Social Justice Center (1202 Williamson). We'll also offer you opportunities to join, give money, or offer other contributions. But you don't have to, you can just come to learn and have fun.

.

From 12-5 (or earlier if we get done) we'll drink delicious beer from Working Draft - we have the better part of a keg left from our party - and remove ceiling and carpet tiles. Slightly dirty manual labor, nothing too heavy, gloves and masks provided.