media release: Madison Comedy Week teams up with My Best Friend is Black at Gamma Ray! Recently voted Best Comedy Show by The Chicago Reader – My Best Friend is Black is an all-Black comedy variety show based in Chicago that focuses on providing a platform for Black comedic performers. The show consists of stand-up, sketch, improv, games, and music that revolves around the Black experience. The show occurs regularly in Chicago and is now being taken on the road to festivals and venues across the country. Members of our group have performed on various stages such as Laugh Factory, Zanies, Second City, and have also

contributed to The Onion.

Performing at the show will be: Arlieta Hall, Chloe Mikala, Marcus Banks, Mike Atcherson, Mo B, Craig Smith

Ticket $8 in advance, $10 at the door