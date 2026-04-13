media release: Middleton Players Theatre, in partnership with the Middleton Community Orchestra, will open its 2026 Summer Season with the beloved Broadway musical, Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady, in staged concert.

My Fair Lady’s original 1956 Broadway production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The classic musical has since seen three revivals on Broadway, most recently in 2018. In this local production, Middleton Players will woo audiences with a score-centric focus, through lush orchestration provided by the MCO’s full symphony orchestra, and many professionally accredited singers from the community. The show heralds favorite tunes such as “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?,” “The Rain in Spain,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” and “Get Me to the Church on Time.”

MPT newcomer Olivia De Waart plays Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl who aspires to speak like a lady. Professor Henry Higgins, played by longtime MPT veteran Thomas Kasdorf (Sweeney, Sweeney Todd; Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George), is a phonetist of high society who takes Eliza under his wing to prove that he can convincingly transform her into an upper class lady by altering her language and etiquette.

Veteran MPT actor Eloise Berkley makes her directorial debut, with music direction from Elijah Schuh, and choreography from Mari Bass.

Middleton Players was founded in 1991, producing over 60 plays and musicals in its long history, and previously collaborated with the Middleton Community Orchestra on Carousel (2016), and Sweeney Todd (2018). The MPT 2026 Summer Season will begin with My Fair Lady, followed by Tomfoolery and Ordinary Days in repertory in July, then closing with Cabaret in August.

Performances will take place in the Middleton Performing Arts Center’s main stage auditorium: 2100 Bristol St., Middleton, WI 53562.

Performance Dates: June 26, 2026: 7:30 p.m.; June 27, 2026: 7:30 p.m.; June 28, 2026: 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Prices: Season ticket pricing is available for a limited time, and includes one ticket to each of our four summer shows. Adult: $35.00 / Adult Season Ticket: $126.00; Senior: $25.00 / Senior Season Ticket: $90.00; Youth/Student: $20.00 / Youth Season Tickets not offered at this time. Group Discounts (10+ tickets): Contact ticket sales for more information.