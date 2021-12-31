My Family New Year's Eve Party

https://www.facebook.com/events/664725897997330/

press release: Join us for a night of family FUN on December 31st from 2:00- 8:00 pm. There will be the following performances throughout the day:

• Jimmy Denver the Magician with 2 shows at 5 pm and 5:45 pm

• Children's Entertainer David Landau will be back with 4 shows at 4, 5, 6 and 7 pm

• Exotic Animal shows presented by Animal Express at 3 pm and 3:45 pm

• The Cycropia Aerial Dance Troupe will dazzle us with 2 performances at 2:30 and 3:15 pm

• Half Twisted-Half Knot Balloon Artist Peter Lindsay will be here from 4-6 pm

There will also be open play, cookie decorating, interactive play with Infinity Martial Arts, a photo booth sponsored by Dental Health Associates, and a countdown at 7:30 with a balloon drop to wrap up a fun evening!

Ticket Pricing:

Prior to Dec. 20:

Kids 4-17 years = $10/person

Adults 18+ = $10/person

Kids 3 below = Free

On Dec. 20 or after:

Kids 4-17 years = $15/person

Adults 18+ = $15/person

Kids 3 below = Free