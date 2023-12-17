My Favorite Things
to
media release: Come spend some time strollin’ through our roastery while sipping, sampling and shopping with some of Madison’s favorite makers! My Favorite Things is a holiday market to find all your necessary treats and goods!
We’re happy to be joined by:
Stella Balsley
Manualidades y Artesanias Laine
Nuestra Cultura Crafts
Creations for Deities
Moka- Bites
Rusty Dog Coffee will have espresso drinks and brewed coffee available. @barrettsbagels will be serving made-to-order sandwiches as well as preorder bagel pickup. Meat Raffle @ 1pm.
We will be projecting the Packers game at noon too! Free to attend.
