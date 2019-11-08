My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Curse Mackey
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: SancFest Presents, Crucible Madison & Mush Music present:
MY LIFE WITH THE THRILL KILL KULT returns to Madison!
after far too long, the original Wax Trax! artists come back to Madison to shake the dancefloor at Crucible!!
w/ special guest: Curse Mackey
and TBA
special early prices (through July):
$25 GA; $45 VIP (VIP: Reserved Seating (only seating in live room), Dedicated Waitstaff for Personal Cocktail Service, Personal Locker & :30min early entry)
ONLY Wisconsin show on this tour, NO Minneapolis show on this tour either!