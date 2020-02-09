My Lips Betray

press release: USA | 1933 | 35mm | 76 min.

Director: John Blystone

Cast: Lilian Harvey, John Boles, El Brendel

In the mythical kingdom of Ruthania, neglectful King Rupert (Boles) falls for singer Lili Wieler (German export Harvey, in one of her four Hollywood movies). Their comic, romantic story of mistaken identity leads to the discovery that true love and music triumph over arranged marriages and royal drudgery. Restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive in conjunction with Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. Preserved from 35mm nitrate dupe picture negative and nitrate composite print. Laboratory services by YCM, Audio Mechanics, Simon Daniel Sound and DJ Audio, Inc. Special thanks to Schawn Belston, Caitlin Robertson, Victoria Stevenson, the Academy Film Archive. Preceded by the sensational Ina Ray Hutton in Swing, Hutton, Swing (1937, 10 min.) Restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive. Laboratory services by YCM Laboratories, Pacific Title & Art Studio, Fotokem, Audio Mechanics, Simon Daniel Sound, DJ Audio, Inc. Special thanks to Paramount Pictures Archives.

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged their biennial tour of restored 35mm prints and DCPs of selected titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection highlights features and shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, remarkable documentaries, and more! The screenings will be presented both at our regular Vilas Hall venue and every Sunday in February at the Chazen Museum of Art.