My Morning Jacket, Indigo De Souza

× Expand courtesy Big Hassle My Morning Jacket

media release: Doors at 4:30 pm | Show at 6:00 pm

Preventative health measures (proof of negative COVID-19 test or full COVID-19 vaccination and booster, wearing masks) may be required. The concert will continue rain or shine.

Advanced tickets can be purchased online or at The Sylvee box office. All Gold Circle and Standard General Admission tickets are first come first serve.

My Morning Jacket has unveiled plans for an upcoming US headline tour. For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.mymorningjacket.com/events .

Once again, My Morning Jacket has partnered with PLUS1 with $1 from each ticket supporting non-profits working to secure social justice, ensure mental health care for all, and confront the climate crisis.

The upcoming dates see My Morning Jacket continuing to celebrate last year’s acclaimed new album, MY MORNING JACKET. Produced and engineered by Jim James over two multi-week sessions at Los Angeles, CA’s 64 Sound, MY MORNING JACKET is the band’s 9th studio album and reaffirms the rarefied magic that’s made My Morning Jacket so beloved, embedding every groove with moments of discovery, revelation, and ecstatic catharsis. The album made an explosive chart debut upon its October release, arriving at #1 on Billboard’s “Top Vinyl” along with #3 on both “Top Rock Albums” and “Independent Albums.”

PRAISE FOR MY MORNING JACKET:

“Its killer ninth album, My Morning Jacket, is an 11 song set that channels an energy as loose and loud as their bombastic live act.” – Esquire

"What keeps MMJ interesting is that their music never becomes too comfortable. It’s a spectacular vision where nothing ever seems quite settled." – Rolling Stone

“In many ways, the release feels like a line in the sand, an obvious new beginning…Musically, they honed in on core elements of their identity…Back in 2011, the story about Circuital was that it was the closest the band had gotten to approximating their legendary live sound. My Morning Jacket gets far closer — there’s a raw, rollicking quality to the album, with several songs you could easily imagine deriving from various eras of MMJ’s career.” – Stereogum

"The loneliness of modern existence is one of the focuses on the new album, as is the healing power of love, with both forces expressed through the music and necessary to the creation of it." – Billboard

"The most live-sounding studio LP of their career...capturing the unbridled energy and adventurous, journeyman spirit that made them the rare act to hold dual-citizenship

at Coachella and Bonnaroo back when those festivals felt worlds apart." – Relix

"My Morning Jacket is a band, maybe the last band, in these cynical end times...MMJ feels like the last child, a rock and roll bastard living out its own mythology one album, one tour, one show, one solo, one encore at a time. We’re living in their narrative. We’re in the movie." – FLOOD

“My Morning Jacket has every mark of a great MMJ album: widespread jam numbers, thoughtful lyrics that speak to the times, and a brush with the psychedelic.” – Paste

"My Morning Jacket is MMJ's most satisfying work since 2008's Evil Urges, and a splendid example of what can happen when their group mind is in sync." – All Music

"The band's self-titled new record is stellar." – American Songwriter

“The magic of this group has always been their ability to turn the elemental into the transcendental. It is a miracle they pull off frequently on 'My Morning Jacket',

with confidence and inspiration, every moment a fresh beginning.” – MOJO (4 stars)

venue FAQs:

- Chairs, stools, and stadium seats will not be allowed.

- Blankets are encouraged.

- No umbrellas are allowed.

- Smoking and vaping will not be allowed inside the stadium. A smoking corral will be available outside of Gate 3.

- No outside food and beverage.Click here for additional answers to Breese Stevens Field FAQs!