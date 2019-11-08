My Own Private Idaho

press release: USA | 104 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Gus Van Sant

Mike Waters lives on the street and befriends the somewhat older and streetwise Scott Favor who shows him what is necessary to survive. Waters suffers from narcolepsy and can fall asleep at any moment and in almost any circumstance. Favor comes from a rich family and is rebelling against his own background. They travel together extensively - Waters is driven by the need to find his biological mother - and spend time in Italy. Later in life, however, Favor has joined mainstream society and has little time for his old friend.

"Van Sant photographs the story in his trademark dreamy-surreal style, fusing elements of Warhol, with the classic American road movie, and interpreting the Western as the refuge of society's maligned fringe," - Luke Goodsell, Empire Magazine Australia