press release: Q-Cinema - MY POLICEMAN - Jan 11@ 7pm

Our twice a month movie group, Q-Cinema continues to show LGBTQ+ based movies and shows that highlight our communities and some light discussion after! Drinks and Snacks are provided at each showing and there is a vending machine in the kitchenette.

My Policeman stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett.

If you can't make it be sure to stop on by the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at OutReach LGBTQ Community Center! 2701 International Lane, Ste 101, Madison WI 53704! Contact brianp@lgbtoutreach.org for more info!