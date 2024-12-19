My Santa

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: FREE live movie showing with commentary from Madison comedians Cody Lemke, Matt Jordan, and Lizzie Kirch. We make jokes during bad movies. That's the show!

This December, Schlock And Awe presents a showing of a truly awful Christmas movie: My Santa. What happens when a single mom falls for a mall Santa who turns out to be the son of the real Santa Claus? We mercilessly ridicule it, that's what.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1405554834182541

Seating is first come, first served. Free parking and full bar service available at venue.

Info

Comedy, Movies
608-442-1112
