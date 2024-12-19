× Expand DMNX Photo "Schlock and Awe" creator Cody Lemke on stage. Cody Lemke

media release: FREE live movie showing with commentary from Madison comedians Cody Lemke, Matt Jordan, and Lizzie Kirch. We make jokes during bad movies. That's the show!

This December, Schlock And Awe presents a showing of a truly awful Christmas movie: My Santa. What happens when a single mom falls for a mall Santa who turns out to be the son of the real Santa Claus? We mercilessly ridicule it, that's what.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1405554834182541

Seating is first come, first served. Free parking and full bar service available at venue.