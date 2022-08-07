media release: On August 7, 2022, at 7pm, My Tree (Caroline Davis and Ben Hoffmann) returns from Brooklyn, bringing drummer David Frazier (who plays on 'Where The Grace Is') to play their first full-band Madison performance since playing the Art Lit Lab in July 2017. Tickets $15 ($10 student/ALL member) in advance online at https://mytree.bpt.me up to 2 hours before the show, or $20 for everyone at the door. Doors open at 6:30pm.

My Tree is an eclectic musical collaboration that straddles the boundaries of R&B, indie rock, and jazz. When algorithms are decoding more music into homogeneous playlists, My Tree challenges this norm to bring music and people of disparate worlds together. Their latest release, Where The Grace Is (2021), is a “well-intentioned, slow-burn rumination on the gripes of American social and economical plight, brimming with bops bulked-up on heavy instrumentation” {Flood Magazine]. Their sound has been described as "Seductive, interstellar funk” [Okayplayer] and an “experimental blend of indie rock, jazz, funk, and dream pop” [The Deli Magazine] with “the perfect mix of skill and energy to keep you hooked from start to finish" [Earmilk]. Featuring acclaimed alto-saxophonist and flutist Caroline Davis in a different role as a vocalist, and keyboardist Ben Hoffmann, this collaboration features songs that seek to uplift, while at the same time pointing to the current challenges we face in the United States. My Tree is the soundtrack for the inevitable ushering in of the new world order.

Listen to My Tree at https://wearemytree.bandcamp.com