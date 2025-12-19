My Wellness Compass: Finding Your Direction After a Diagnosis

media release: Mental Health Workshop Series to guide you through various aspects of your mental health and overall wellness.

A new diagnosis can feel like a roadblock, leaving you unsure of what comes next. Join us for a webinar designed to help you regain control and discover your "new normal." We will guide you through creating a recovery roadmap that aligns with your personal values and goals. This session will provide practical strategies and emotional tools for moving forward, one step at a time. You'll learn how to reconnect with your motivations, embrace hope, and rebuild a fulfilling life beyond your diagnosis.

NAMI Dane County provides a number of public education opportunities that are at no cost to participants. If you have questions about our education programs, please contact Quinn Jiles.