ONLINE: Ryan Myers

media release: April 15-May 29, 2022, Abel Contemporary Gallery presents Ryan Myers, Outlandish: Group Show, and in no. 5: Aris Georgiades -Forage

Opening Reception Friday, April 15, 5pm-8pm open to the public.

In-Person Artist Talk: Aris Georgiades- Saturday April 23, 1pm CDT

Virtual Artist Talk: Ryan Myers- Thursday, May 5, at 5 pm CDT at abelcontemporary.com and facebook.com/AbelContemporary.

This online event will include: a video walk-through of the exhibition installed in the gallery, conversation with the artist about his work, and Q&A with the audience. Broadcast through Facebook live and available on our website, the recorded video will also be available to view after the event has ended.

Ryan Myers: About Face

Inspired by ancient works of the Aztecs and Incas as well as cartoons and superheroes, Ryan Myers creates vessels and sculptures informed by the human figure. Though most of his work does not have a specific intended function, many of his pieces are functional or semi functional. Currently residing in Madison, WI, Myers received a BS in Art Education, as well as a BFA from Viterbo University in La Crosse, WI and a MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has taught at Madison College, Madison, WI and has hosted numerous lectures and workshops focusing on wood-firing and hand-building techniques.

Outlandish: Group Show

Natural observation often plays a key role in artistic practices ranging from veristic renderings to fanciful interpretations. As the title suggests, this group show features works in a variety of media that reference the natural world and interpret it in surreal, uncanny, or atypical ways. This process of transforming the familiar into extraordinary or alien visions allows the artist and viewer to explore aspects of the world around us in new and unexpected ways. Artist in this exhibition include: Carol Chase Bjerke, Seth Clark, Mary Fischer, Martha Glowacki, Rain Harris, Richard Jones, Ann Orlowski, Rachelle Miller, Mike Rebholz, Barry Roal Carlsen, Andy Rubin, Lori Schappe-Youens, Paula Schuette Kraemer, Gregory Schulte, and Allan Servoss.

In no. 5: Aris Georgiades-Forage

The sculpture of Aris Georgiades is grounded in the ideals of craftsmanship, humor, and beauty. Working in wood, metal, and recycled materials, Georgiades’ work engages with issues from male identity, labor economics, to the changing American landscape in a post-industrial economy, highlighting the contrast between permanent and disposable materials within an architectural context. Georgiades received a BFA from the University of Michigan and an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He is currently a professor of Art/Sculpture at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has exhibited his works nationally and internationally and been included in publications including Art in America, Sculpture Magazine, and the Chicago Tribune.

Shows open online Saturday, April 16 at 10 AM CDT