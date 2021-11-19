The Myanmar Coup: Assessing Crimes against Humanity and the International Community’s Response

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Lecture by Roger Polack, Fellow and Senior Legal Counsel, Schell Center for International Human Rights, Yale Law School.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

Sponsored by UW-Madison's Center for Southeast Asian Studies.  

Info

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-1755
Google Calendar - The Myanmar Coup: Assessing Crimes against Humanity and the International Community’s Response - 2021-11-19 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Myanmar Coup: Assessing Crimes against Humanity and the International Community’s Response - 2021-11-19 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Myanmar Coup: Assessing Crimes against Humanity and the International Community’s Response - 2021-11-19 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Myanmar Coup: Assessing Crimes against Humanity and the International Community’s Response - 2021-11-19 12:00:00 ical