MYArts Community Party

media rlease: MYArts is honored to announce that we’ve won a 2023 Ovation TV Stand for the Arts Award!

We’d like to invite our community to a party on Saturday, May 13th 1:00pm-2:00pm.

Like all good parties, there’ll be a few quick speeches, cake for everyone, coloring and a scavenger hunt for kids, and tours of the building at 2pm.

Join the celebration at MYArts, 1055 E Mifflin Street, 4th floor lobby.

It will be a wonderful opportunity to socialize and celebrate our mutual love and appreciation for the arts and our youth participants.

No RSVP required.