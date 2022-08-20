MYArts Mural Celebration

media release: Join us to celebrate the MYArts murals! 

Beautiful, community-created art is worth celebrating! So join us on Saturday, August 20,11:00am-1:00pm for a celebration of the murals that adorn the outside of MYArts and the Arden.

We'll have cake, a participatory arts activity, brief remarks, and a generally joyful gathering and celebration.

11:00 am: Arts activities start

11:30 am: Brief remarks and thank yous, followed by cake and more art making

12:00 pm: Tours of MYArts building available (art making and cake continue!)

Free and open to the public.

1055 E. Mifflin Street

RSVPs appreciated

