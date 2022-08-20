MYArts Mural Celebration
to
Madison Youth Arts Center 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us to celebrate the MYArts murals!
Beautiful, community-created art is worth celebrating! So join us on Saturday, August 20,11:00am-1:00pm for a celebration of the murals that adorn the outside of MYArts and the Arden.
We'll have cake, a participatory arts activity, brief remarks, and a generally joyful gathering and celebration.
11:00 am: Arts activities start
11:30 am: Brief remarks and thank yous, followed by cake and more art making
12:00 pm: Tours of MYArts building available (art making and cake continue!)
Free and open to the public.
RSVPs appreciated