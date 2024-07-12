RSVP for MYC, MCC & MBC Alumni Sing

media release: All Madison Youth Choirs, Madison Children's Choir, and Madison Boychoir alumni are invited to join us for a special gathering at our incredible home, MYArts (1055 E. Mifflin St.) on Saturday, July 20!

Alumni Sing Schedule:

10:00 - 10:30am - Breakfast social time with coffee and bagels provided

10:30am - 12pm - Singing session led by Randy Swiggum, Lisa Kjentvet, Margaret Jenks, and Mike Ross

Our previous alumni "sings" were MAGICAL so we can't wait to see you all again!

RSVP and plan to catch up with your favorite MYC conductors, reminisce with past choir mates, and make new connections with fellow alumni.

Please RSVP by Friday, July 12. Feel free to contact us with questions at info@madisonyouthchoirs.org.

Additional information about parking and arrival will follow shortly before the reunion.