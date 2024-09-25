Mylers Talbott Dyad
Orchard Lawn, Mineral Point 234 Madison St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
media release: Join Mineral Point Historical Society at 6:00 p.m. on the gorgeous grounds of Orchard Lawn for Jammin' on the Porch, an evening of music, dancing, and food! This event is free, but we do ask for a tip for the performers and MPHS. Food and beverages are available for sale.
