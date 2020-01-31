Myles Talbott Dyad

to Google Calendar - Myles Talbott Dyad - 2020-01-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Myles Talbott Dyad - 2020-01-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Myles Talbott Dyad - 2020-01-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - Myles Talbott Dyad - 2020-01-31 19:00:00

Lakeside Street Coffee House 402 W. Lakeside St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: A unique music experience – guy with a guitar …  girl with a harmonica, dyad with an attitude. They will connect, engage and absorb you with a continuously changing set list from the '70s to today, along with originals that are sure to become your favorites.  

Cover songs from artists like Dylan, Petty, Young, Prine, Springsteen, Lumineers, Sister Hazel and many others - using their own unique style enhancing them to keep you delightfully entertained while having an enjoyable music experience.

Info

280WashingtonHotelCoffeeRoom.jpg
Lakeside Street Coffee House 402 W. Lakeside St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Music
608-441-7599
to Google Calendar - Myles Talbott Dyad - 2020-01-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Myles Talbott Dyad - 2020-01-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Myles Talbott Dyad - 2020-01-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - Myles Talbott Dyad - 2020-01-31 19:00:00