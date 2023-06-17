media release: Myles Talbott Dyad is not just music … It's a show. Every time we meet we take you down a nostalgic journey of multiple genres of Americana, Folk Rock, Alternative, Country, Rock, and Pop Rock covers from classics to current. Our banter will make you snicker, laugh or even shake your head as we bring you into the inside of our “crazy” and hey… let’s just get together and enjoy music from artists like Young, Petty, Dylan, Van Morrison, Lumineers, Mellencamp, Springsteen, Sister Hazel, Grateful Dead, Kinks, Killers, Lord Huron, Little Big Town / many more and “forget about life for a while”. We are a guy with a guitar and a girl with a harmonica and a "Dyad" with an attitude that will entertain you and you’re sure to love.