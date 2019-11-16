× Expand Tiffany Qualizza Photography Myles Talbott Dyad

press release: 3rd Saturday Monthly. Kid Fun Music Parade - a FUN-loving duo making acoustic guitar, harmonica, and props come alive through song, movement, finger plays and the use of imagination. Each song revision gives the songs that children (and you) know and love, a fun and exciting twist bringing them an energy and a life all their own. " All Aboard" to the Kid Fun Music Parade – it’s going to be a FUN-TASTIC great time! Free.