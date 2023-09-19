media release: Learn something new with Badger Talks Live! This livestream presentation series showcases exciting happenings, resources and talent from the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus to the people of Wisconsin and beyond. It’s the Wisconsin Idea in action. UW faculty and staff present topics ranging from new robotics technologies to financial investing strategies to tapping trees for maple syrup, and everything in between.

Listeners can tune in live at lunchtime, or any time after for the recorded talks. Both Badger Talk Live long format and 15-minute short format (Quick Picks) talks are available on Facebook and YouTube. Not able to watch the live talks? All previous Badger Talks LIVE events remain available for viewing. To turn on subtitles on YouTube, click the square “CC” button in the bottom right of the video frame.

September theme: Cardiovascular Research

Thursday, September 14, 12:00 PM The UW-Cardiovascular Research Center: bringing together physicians and scientists for an integral understanding and treatment of cardiovascular diseases

Héctor Valdivia, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Cardiovascular Research Center

Tuesday, September 19, 2:00 PM Myocardium infarction, heart regeneration, and the UW Stem Cell Center

Tim Kamp, M.D., Ph.D., director of UW Stem Cell Center

Tuesday, September 26, 12:00 PM Atherosclerosis and vascular disease

Bo Liu, professor in the Division of Vascular Surgery

Jack Bontekoe, surgical resident, Cardiology Center