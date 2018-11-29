Myro Jr., D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys, DM Laser, Synovia Alexis

to Google Calendar - Myro Jr., D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys, DM Laser, Synovia Alexis - 2018-11-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Myro Jr., D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys, DM Laser, Synovia Alexis - 2018-11-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Myro Jr., D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys, DM Laser, Synovia Alexis - 2018-11-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Myro Jr., D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys, DM Laser, Synovia Alexis - 2018-11-29 19:00:00

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: M.A.D. Cooperative Local Show casing Local Artists

Myro Jr. https://soundcloud.com/myron-ashford

D'Funk and The Grease Monkeys https://www.facebook.com/GreaseMonkeys608/

https://soundcloud.com/ogfunkmaster

DM Laser https://www.facebook.com/DMLazer/

Synovia Alexis https://soundcloud.com/synovia_alexis

Info
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-467-2618
to Google Calendar - Myro Jr., D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys, DM Laser, Synovia Alexis - 2018-11-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Myro Jr., D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys, DM Laser, Synovia Alexis - 2018-11-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Myro Jr., D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys, DM Laser, Synovia Alexis - 2018-11-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Myro Jr., D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys, DM Laser, Synovia Alexis - 2018-11-29 19:00:00