Mysterious Creatures of Wisconsin

media release: Paranormal Locations in Your Own Backyard

These presentations take the audience on a ghostly journey to some of the most bizarre places in Wisconsin. It covers the entire state from a bloody cemetery in Appleton to a haunted hotel in Milwaukee, from phantom creatures prowling the woods to back road creatures, to UFOs hovering in the sky, no place in Wisconsin is without its own haunting. Complete with photos, case history, eyewitness accounts, ghost lore, and directions, this unique presentation encourages you to visit these places for your own ghost story.

Find out where you can:

See possessed statues come to life

Pick up a vanishing hitchhiker

Get chased by hellhounds

Visit crop formations

Spend the night in a cursed hotel

Many many more......

For over two decades Chad Lewis has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual. From tracking vampires in Transylvania and searching for the elusive monster of Loch Ness to trailing the dangerous Tata Duende through remote villages of Belize and searching for ghosts in Ireland's haunted castles, Chad has scoured the earth in search of the paranormal.

Chad has been featured on the Discovery Channel's A Haunting, William Shatner's Weird or What, ABC's Scariest Places on Earth, Monsters and Mysteries in America, along with being a frequent contributor on Ripley's Believe it or Not Radio. With a Master's Degree in Psychology, Chad has authored over 20 books on the supernatural, and extensively lectures on his fascinating findings. The more bizarre the legend, the more likely it is that you will find Chad there.