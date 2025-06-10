Mysterious Minds

media release: The Overture Galleries summer’s exhibitions explore voice and visibility—how we express ourselves, share stories and build connections. Each artist offers a unique perspective, reminding us that when individual voices come together, they can amplify ideas, inspire action and reflect community.

The exhibitions in Galleries I, II and III run June 17 through Sunday, August 24, the Playhouse Gallery exhibition runs June 10 through Sunday, August 17, and the Rotunda Gallery exhibition runs June 24 through Sunday, August 10.

Summer Galleries Reception: Thursday, June 26, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Rotunda Stage, Overture Center for the Arts. Artist Talks 6-7 p.m. Meet the artists, hear about their artwork and browse the galleries.

Summer exhibitions:

Gallery I: Threading Through Us

Janine Bessenecker, Fabu Carter, Cynthia Reynolds, Bobbette Rose, Dr. Eugenia Sherman Brown

This collaboration explores how our lives and relationships are like threads—knotted and tangled, weaving and divergent—telling a larger story of how we enrich each other’s lives. Throughout this two-year journey, these five artists walked through life together as they collaborated in creation.

JanineBessenecker.com | EugeniaShermanBrown.com | ArtistFabu.com | CynthiaReynoldsTextileArtist. com | BobbetteRose.com

Threading Through Us: Poetry Reading and Art with Fabu, Sunday, July 20, 1-3 p.m. | Wisconsin Studio: This collaboration between five artists from multiple genres entwines our lives like threads/ribbons weaving together in faith and friendship. Poet Fabu reads original poetry about the art installation. Poets are invited to an open mic with poems that celebrate the exhibition, art and artists.

Gallery II: We Make It Together

ArtWorking Artists & Staff

These collaborative paintings are made by artists and staff from ArtWorking, a Madison art studio that supports artists and entrepreneurs with disabilities.

ArtWorking.org

Gallery III: Speaking Freely: Personal & Political

Dara Larson & Ruth Vander Horck

Drawing upon how and where we tell our personal and political stories, Larson imagines the atmosphere of free speech. Vander Horck uses the female figure to engage in a visual dialogue about lived experience in contemporary culture.

@DaraLarson | RuthVanderHorck.com

Studio Tour with Artist Ruth Vander Horck, Friday, August 8, 10-11:30 a.m. | Ruth’s Studio: Join us for a behind-the-scenes visit to the ceramic studio of exhibiting artist Ruth Vander Horck, part of our new program offering a closer look at the creative spaces and processes of featured artists. Space is limited; RSVP required.

Playhouse Gallery: Mysterious Minds

Birgit Bach, Sandra Belozercovsky, Yuki Marsh, Jaroslava Sobiskova

Curated by Jaroslava Sobiskova

Step into a world of imagination as you journey through realms of fantasy, dreams and symbolism, expressed across five unique artistic media. This exhibition delves into the subconscious, exploring the surreal landscapes of the mind.

BirgitBachFineArt.com | @sandrabeeclay | Facebook: Yuki Marsh | @jarkas_art

Rotunda Gallery: Inspiring Hope: Celebrating Joy in the Journey

Alex Haunty, Max Divelbiss & Anastasia Wilson

These Inspiring Hope Ministries artists overcome their personal and physical challenges, using their art to communicate the joy and wonder that lies within and beyond the context of disability and limitation.

InspiringHopeMinistries.org | InspiringArtByAlex.com | MaxDivelbissPhotography.com | HeadstrongArtWi.com

Overture Galleries are open Monday through Saturday, 11-6 p.m., Sunday noon–6 p.m. and whenever the building is open, including during events or performances.

If you are interested in browsing the artwork currently available for purchase, visit OvertureStore.org. All sales made through Overture Galleries support local artists and the greater Madison arts community. Gallery representatives are also available upon request to meet with patrons about purchases. Contact galleries@overture.org.

Overture Galleries are sponsored by The Arts Access Fund, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation, and by contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.